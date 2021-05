Get ready Wildcats, because High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two is about to give you all the feelings. After throwing us so many twists and turns in season one, the second season, which premieres on May 14, is filled with much more romance. Given that the students of East High are putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast, are you really that surprised? While Ricky and Nini are navigating being long-distance and Big Red and Ashlyn are adjusting to their newfound relationship, there seem to be a few other new romances on the horizon.