2021 Senior Spotlights are brought to you by Central Ohio Technical College. Accomplishments: Sam is a member of the national honor society. She has performed in the school musical for 7yrs. A member of the marching band. Also has been working 2 jobs for the past year and a half. She has been in 4h for 7yrs with the Barn Yard Bunch. She has assisted the Red Cross with blood drives. As well as many other things she has been involved with.