For all the success, both critically and commercially, Capcom have enjoyed in what has been a monumental return to form these past few years, there’s perhaps no greater a surprise increase in fortune, than that of the Monster Hunter series. Specifically the sheer scale of success that 2018’s Monster Hunter World has received since its original launch more than three years ago. Going from strength to strength, with both an expansion and a Switch-exclusive follow-up having just as much a successful release. But it was today, during Capcom’s latest earnings release, where World’s scale specifically, was given more perspective.