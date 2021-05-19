newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2021 Winners

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 hour ago

The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts celebrates 27 years, 140 winners and a doubling of awardees from five to ten for 2021 in recognition of the devastating effect the pandemic has also had on the arts. May 20, 2021 will mark the 27th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert...

www.chron.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshi Reagon
Person
Arthur Jafa
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Herb Alpert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#Art Director#Music Director#Musical Director#American Art#Artistic Director#The Herb Alpert Award#Haaia#Calarts Lrb#Christian#Ny Alma Guillermoprieto#Fisher Center#Bard College#Annandale On Hudson#Indigenous#Cuny#Memorial Art Gallery#Brooklyn College#Northwestern University#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
UCLA
Related
Texas EducationPosted by
Dallas Weekly

AT&T Performing Arts Center announces Virtual Monologue Competition Winners

On Apr. 8, the AT&T Performing Arts Center announced the winners of their first ever Virtual Monologue Competition during a live ceremony. The five winners were awarded cash prizes ranging from $250-$1,000. The competition consisted of one-minute performances submitted by high school students from across the North Texas region, which can all be found on the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel.
EntertainmentThe New Yorker

The Return of the Art Fair

I quite enjoyed Frieze New York, the recent edition of the annual (except last year) international art fair, housed at the Shed—the arts complex in Hudson Yards, on Manhattan’s far West Side—rather than, as in past years, inside a colossal tent on Randall’s Island. This was unusual for me, because I hate art fairs: they strike me as upscale bazaars, almost immediately exhausting, that reek of quiet desperation. They are a global phenomenon of the last quarter century, born partly out of the competition that dealers face from auction houses, which have recognized—and juiced—the skyrocketing prices of works that may be more or less fresh from studios. Brick-and-mortar galleries can no longer count on preëminence as the farm system of the art industry. To retain top artists and to preserve their own rank in the art world’s marching order, dealers can’t not laboriously and expensively schlep their wares and staff around the globe, from fair to fair. The events are schmoozefests for the über-rich and assorted influencers, granted V.I.P. privileges. (Such an ugly term, unctuously elevating an élite to an elect.) But they are popular with some upper-middle hoi polloi as well. Tickets to the Shed sold out well in advance, with general-admission and preview tickets ranging from fifty-five to two hundred and sixty-five dollars a pop. How much is exposure to a hodgepodge of recent art worth to you?
Netherlandswataugaonline.com

The 2021 Season of An Appalachian Summer Festival Presents a Mix of Indoor, Outdoor and Virtual Programming

BOONE, NC— Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts attraction, An Appalachian Summer Festival (AASF), proudly celebrates its 37th season from July 2-31, 2021. This monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming has emerged as one of the nation’s leading regional arts festivals. After last summer’s transition to all-virtual programming, the festival is pleased to return to a full schedule of events featuring a variety of in-person outdoor and indoor performances, along with additional livestreaming and virtual options. Tickets for festival events will be available online and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office beginning Monday, May 10 at 9am. For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.
Lifestylesoundsandcolours.com

CON ALMA 31: Marlowe (Sonorama)

Created under the objective of promoting world roots music, and supercharged by their shared obsession with vinyl culture, Sonorama is a Chicago-based DJ collective and record label fronted by Charly Garcia, Eddy Baca & Marlowe Baca. In early 2015 the trio launched Sonorama Discos, marking their interest in seeking and releasing contemporary music with similar proclivities to Latin America’s sonic past and an ear for boundary-breaking present.
Visual Artpbs.org

Yayoi Kusama, an art auction, and a story of friendship

Connie Kargbo has been working in the media field since 2007 producing content for television, radio, and the web. As a field producer at PBS NewsHour Weekend, she is involved in all aspects of the news production process from pitching story ideas to organizing field shoots to scripting feature pieces. Before joining the weekend edition of PBS Newshour, Connie was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand where she trained Thai English teachers.
MusicPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Artist Spotlight: Alex Bizzarro

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local musician Alex Bizzarro! Alex Bizzarro released his debut album, Show Me Grow Me, in October 2020 and it’s now available on all major streaming platforms, as well as CD and limited edition vinyl. He plays every single instrument on each and every track — a captivating and colorful mix […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Artist Spotlight: Alex Bizzarro appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (Ha Jin Profiled, St. Vincent Interviewed, and more)

Publishers Weekly profiled author Ha Jin. St. Vincent's Annie Clark talked to All Things Considered about her new album. Clark shared some of her favorite songs with The Current. May's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. eBooks on sale for $1.99 today:. eBook on sale for $3.99 today:. Seed...
Musicwpr.org

5 Classical Pieces Influenced By Jazz

The influence of jazz runs through many kinds of music, including music written by composers working in the classical world. For many American composers, especially, jazz was a welcome jolt of life that gave them an exciting new musical language rooted in their own country. We play a lot of...
Ohio EducationWOUB

Patton College of Education Introduces Hip-Hop Based Education Curriculum

Dr. Jason Rawls has intertwined his two passions, education and hip-hop, to create Ohio University’s Hip-Hop OHIO Patton Education (HOPE) program, kicking off this fall. Rawls brings his experience as an educator, author, DJ, and hip-hop producer (of acts such as The Beastie Boys, Mos Def, and Talib Kweli) to the program, which focuses on implementing the theoretical constructs of Hip-Hop Based Education (HHBE) in the context of the Patton College’s Teacher Education program.
finebooksmagazine.com

Dylan Thomas Digital Collection Launched Online

Austin, TX — A digital collection of manuscripts and photographs related to the Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas held at the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin is now online thanks to an international collaboration just in time for International Dylan Thomas Day on May 14.
Maryland EntertainmentHyperallergic

Baltimore Museum Showcases Work by Underrepresented Artists, Funded by 2018 Deaccessioning

In 2018, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) made headlines when it deaccessioned seven artworks by prominent white, male 20th-century artists to fund the diversification of its collection, announcing an ambitious plan to funnel money from the sale of the work into a dedicated acquisition fund for contemporary art by underrepresented makers such as women, Black, Indigenous, and self-trained artists. The museum auctioned off paintings by Andy Warhol, Franz Kline, Kenneth Noland, and Jules Olitski at Sotheby’s that May and sold important works by Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg privately through the auction house. In total, the BMA made $16.1 million from the sale of the seven works.
MusicThe Quietus

A Kind Of Music: Kat Lister On The Olivetti Typewriter

In our monthly subscribers only essay, Kat Lister discusses how finishing her first book and a year of being locked down alone steered her towards buying a typewriter, only to discover these machines are going through something of a reversal of fortunes. Homepage photograph: the author's portrait of her own Olivetti Valentine.
Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: An Old Story

Tracy K. Smith, former poet Laureate, has a wonderful way with strange and haunting images, that still manage to tell a resonant story. I think of the old story she tells here – how future generations must contend with the grand absence that comes with the passing of time. Yet,...
Entertainmentvermontbiz.com

Bennington College announces the 2020-2021 Young Writers Awards winners

Nine students from high schools around the world were selected as winners of Bennington College’s 2020-2021 Young Writers Awards(link is external). This annual competition, which accepts entries in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, is free to enter and open to high school students. A first-, second-, and third-place winner is selected in each of the categories, with cash prizes from $125-$500 awarded.
MinoritiesPublishers Weekly

2021 Triangle Award Winners Announced

The Publishing Triangle has announced the winners of its 33nd annual Triangle Awards, honoring the best LGBTQ fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and trans literature published in 2020. All awards come with a $1,000 prize The winners are as follows:. Fiebre Tropical by Juliana Delgado Lopera (Feminist Press) has won the Ferro-Grumley...
Entertainmentnewmusicusa.org

2021 JJA Jazz Awards Winners Announced

As per trends in the greater jazz community, creative women earned significant recognition in the 2021 Jazz Journalists Association Jazz Awards announced today. Composer-orchestra leader Maria Schneider has been named Composer of the Year and Arranger of the Year, plus her album Data Lords (ArtistShare) is Record of the Year. Drummer-producer educator Terri Lyne Carrington has been named Jazz Musician of the Year as well as Drummer of the Year. Women prevailed in several other instrumentalists categories, too, including Pianist of the Year Kris Davis, Clarinetist of the Year Anat Cohen, Flutist of the Year Nicole Mitchell, Strings Player of the Year harpist Brandee Younger, and Bassist of the Year Linda May Han Oh, plus Cécile McLorin Salvant was named Female Vocalist of the Year. Among other winners are Kurt Elling (Male Vocalist of the Year), Ambrose Akinmusire (Trumpeter of the Year), Bill Frisell (Guitarist of the Year), and Chick Corea who has been posthumously awarded Keyboardist of the Year. Double-bassist, cellist, composer, and educator Ron Carter, often credited as jazz’s most recorded bassist, and author Kevin Whitehead, long-running jazz critic on Fresh Air with Terry Gross, have won Lifetime Achievement Awards. A complete list of awardees is available on the website of the Jazz Journalists Association.