The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2021 Winners

As per trends in the greater jazz community, creative women earned significant recognition in the 2021 Jazz Journalists Association Jazz Awards announced today. Composer-orchestra leader Maria Schneider has been named Composer of the Year and Arranger of the Year, plus her album Data Lords (ArtistShare) is Record of the Year. Drummer-producer educator Terri Lyne Carrington has been named Jazz Musician of the Year as well as Drummer of the Year. Women prevailed in several other instrumentalists categories, too, including Pianist of the Year Kris Davis, Clarinetist of the Year Anat Cohen, Flutist of the Year Nicole Mitchell, Strings Player of the Year harpist Brandee Younger, and Bassist of the Year Linda May Han Oh, plus Cécile McLorin Salvant was named Female Vocalist of the Year. Among other winners are Kurt Elling (Male Vocalist of the Year), Ambrose Akinmusire (Trumpeter of the Year), Bill Frisell (Guitarist of the Year), and Chick Corea who has been posthumously awarded Keyboardist of the Year. Double-bassist, cellist, composer, and educator Ron Carter, often credited as jazz’s most recorded bassist, and author Kevin Whitehead, long-running jazz critic on Fresh Air with Terry Gross, have won Lifetime Achievement Awards. A complete list of awardees is available on the website of the Jazz Journalists Association.