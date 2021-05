The primary goal of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council has always been to establish a place for the arts in Hernando County. To produce a space where creative freedom and expression are encouraged and welcomed. A no-judgment zone where artists can showcase and sell their creations. And although a recent market study, commissioned by the Arts Council and conducted by the DLR Group in Orlando, did not recommend the establishment of a brick and mortar council building at this time; the council remains determined to create that place for the arts, in the form of a unified arts community created by and for the artists of Hernando.