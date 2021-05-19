newsbreak-logo
Florida Business

Culture Software Leader, Humantelligence, Named a Top South Florida Start-up by The Miami Herald

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Humantelligence, a pioneer in self-assessment, recruitment, and culture management SaaS technology, won second place in the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, South Florida’s oldest entrepreneurship challenge, this week. Judges for the competition included leading technology founders, Jon Oringer of Shutterstock and Jim McKelvey of Square, as well as top executives from the venture capital accelerator, 500 Startups.

