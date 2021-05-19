CUAV Expo Americas Announces 70+ Exhibitors to Date for 2021 Event

May 6. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has revised its end-of-year activity guidelines based on Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order No. 209 that went into effect April 30. Under the new CMS guidelines, scheduled performances—including dance, theater, orchestra and band—will allow no more than one to two guests per participant, dependent upon school venue capacity. For indoor events, each participant will be allowed to bring no more than one to two guests not to exceed 30 percent capacity of the venue. Face coverings will be required. Families/guest groups must physically distance and sit at least 6 feet apart from other families/guest groups. A screening will be conducted prior to entry to the facility or performance event.