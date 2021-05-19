newsbreak-logo
Culture Amp and LifeLabs Learning partner to give managers the skills to drive positive behavior change at work

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleRapidly empowering managers with the skills that make the biggest difference: coaching, feedback, prioritization, and effective one-on-ones. 94% of managers using Culture Amp’s Skills Coach tool with LifeLabs Learning’s content agreed that they had improved their skills and are leading more effectively. 68% of the peers of managers using Skills Coach also noticed behavior improvements in managers using the tool.

