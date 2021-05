The St. Louis Cardinals are playing a high level of baseball right now. Will they be able to keep it up or are they destined to regress?. The St. Louis Cardinals are red hot. They are playing some great baseball currently and are poised to position themselves in the driver’s seat in the National League Central division. The starting pitching has been more consistent, the offense is starting to click, and the team has jumped into first place. The Cardinals are a good baseball team. But are they this good?