‘Friends’ Cast Does Trivia, Returns to Old Set in New Reunion Special Trailer

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 hours ago
HBO Max has released the official trailer for its long-awaited Friends reunion, which will air May 27th. The clip offers an extensive look at what the reunion will entail, starting with a bit of Friends trivia, with David Schwimmer asking the assembled cast who remembers the length of Rachel’s break-up letter to Ross (18 pages — front and back!). The trailer also features the cast revisiting the old Friends sets, sitting down with James Corden for an interview, and reminiscing about early table reads and the media coverage that came with the show’s success.

