Few moments in automotive history could be called truly inspired. But Rover's decision to buy the rights and tooling for the all-aluminium V8 that Buick had dropped due to reliability problems proved to be one of them. Following the success of the P6 model in four-cylinder 2000 format, Rover acquired a crate of 3.5-litre engines with the intention of developing a more potent model to distinguish the car from its rivals. It was during that development process that the car you see here, chassis 12 of the P6B prototypes, was put together. It was subsequently shipped to America, where another V8 was swapped into its engine bay and tested to within an inch of its life, according to the vendor.