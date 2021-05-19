I Tried a New Mattress Called The Brick — and I’ve Never Slept Better (Bonus: It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The Ritz-Carlton. Soho House. The Peninsula. What do these luxe hotels have in common? They all rely on Frette linens to make sure their beds are irresistibly comfy. Frette is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to luxurious, irresistibly soft hotel-quality sheets. The Italian brand has been making them for over 150 years, so it makes sense that they’re the experts when it comes to luxury linens, but a nice set of Frette sheets generally runs in the — hold your breath — $1,000 to $3,500 range. That is, until now! The new H by Frette collection just launched at Bloomingdale’s, and it’s the stuff sweet dreams are made of. . . without the sticker shock. This new collection offers the luxurious feel of Frette linens at a much, much more accessible price point — everything is sold à la carte, with prices starting at $65, which is incredibly reasonable given the supreme quality Frette is known for. But like all things that seem too good to be true, there’s a catch. The collection is only available until June 30 online and at Bloomingdale’s 59th St. flagship location in NYC. So if you’ve ever wanted to bring the incomparable quality of Frette home for less, this collab offers a short window in which to do so. Here’s a look at the best sheets, duvet covers, and even bathrobes to check out from the H by Frette Bloomingdale’s pop-up.