Hi, my name is Blake The Guide Dog. My mom is McClain Hermes and her eyes do not work very well. That’s why I am here. I am her eyes and I guide her around trying not to run her into things. She does this thing called swimming and, apparently, she’s quite good at it, too. She even competed in the Paralympic Games when she was only 15 years old! Anyway, all I know is we spend a lot of time at the pool. It can get quite boring watching the humans swim back and forth and you can only chew on a bone for so long. So, here are some things I think about during her swim practice.