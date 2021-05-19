Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt injured in hit-and-run accident

BUTTE -- Montana Tech head men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday, according to a media release from the university. According to the release, Hiatt was riding his bicycle in the area of Western Blvd. and California St. when he was struck by a Buick sedan at approximately 6:15 p.m. The release said Hiatt was struck on his life side, and he ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground. The release added that Hiatt was injured in the accident but that he did not need overnight medical treatment and is at home with his family.