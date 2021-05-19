newsbreak-logo
Outdoor Stocks Resilient Amid Market Consolidation, But Can Inventory Keep Pace With Demand?

By ALEXIS GARCIA
Investor's Business Daily
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the haze of a dust-filled arena, a charging bull tangles horns with a giant barrel constructed with Yeti Holdings' (YETI) latest Tuffskin product innovation. The rodeo showdown is part of a marketing campaign demonstrating the durability of Yeti's new line of luggage equipment. And it's not the only bullish activity Yeti stock has encountered lately. [ibd-display-video id="6927909" width="50" float="left"…

www.investors.com
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks lower amid Covid spread, inflation fears

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were lower at midday, reversing earlier gains, as investors mull the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19, while global inflation fears remain prevalent ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 index was down...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Microsoft Shows Resilience Amid Tech Stock Swoon

Microsoft stock has held up better than many peers during the recent tech stock sell-off. So on Thursday, Microsoft (MSFT) received a fresh buy rating from an analyst who said the company's many strengths cannot be denied. Rosenblatt Securities analyst John McPeake initiated coverage of Microsoft stock with a buy...
BusinessShareCast

Credit Suisse says markets 'consolidating' not 'correcting', unless ...

Stockmarkets are now set to consolidate, given that inflation is now "a bit more" of an issue, but they are not headed for a 'correction', says Andrew Garthwaite at Credit Suisse. Unless, that is, inflation breakevens on 10-year Treasuries break above 3.0%, he cautioned. The upshot from rising inflation expectations,...
StocksPosted by
Axios

Stock market bulls keep shrugging off bad news

Just over half of investors (53%) are bullish on the S&P 500 over the next three years — even as the index sits at or near record levels, according to a bi-weekly sentiment survey released Thursday by Boston Consulting Group. Why it matters: Strength in long-term market views was on...
StocksCNBC

Santoli's Friday market notes: The inflation mini-panic subsides amid a broad rally for stocks

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Estimable follow-through action to yesterday's imperfect bounce. Broad, calm rally — unlike Thursday's jerky, uneven move higher — takes the S&P 500 more than halfway back to the old highs, though also right at a pretty obvious test level for short-term traders.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

DoorDash raises growth forecast as food delivery demand remains resilient

DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) raised its forecast for annual gross order value on Thursday, as stimulus checks helped keep food delivery demand resilient in the first quarter even as vaccinations and an easing of restrictions encouraged people to dine out again. However, DoorDash said those same government benefits were partly responsible...
Real EstateInman.com

Days on market drops by nearly 50% amid inventory crisis

New listings are up 19.1 percent year over year, but demand continues to outpace new listings, leading to increasingly fewer days on market. Anyone out and about in the housing market today knows that homes are flying off the shelves. According to new data released from residential real estate data company HouseCanary, Inc., homes spent a median of 47.7 percent fewer days on market in April 2021 compared to the year before.
Stocksactionforex.com

The Stock Market Is Falling Amid A Sharp Acceleration Of Inflation

On Wednesday, the main U.S. stock indices showed negative dynamics again. Data from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in the U.S. almost tripled. This is the highest level for the last 12 years. And the Core PPI index (excluding food and energy prices) rose to a level that was last seen in 1982. There is no doubt that all this will most likely lead to a tightening of monetary policy from the Fed. First of all, the interest rate may be raised by at least 0.25%.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bears keep reins amid inflation anxiety

Asian traders extend bearish bias amid a quiet day. Off in multiple markets, light calendar joins geopolitics and covid to weigh on sentiment. US Treasury yields drop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. US data, clarity on risk-aversion wave eyed for fresh impulse. Asia-Pacific equities hold lower ground as reflation...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Dow Jones Leads Stock Market Sell-off amid Rising Inflation Figures

In terms of individual company performance on Wednesday, FAANG stock all closed with losses. The increasing inflation figures for April notably fueled a broad market sell-off, further adding to the pressures the stock market indices have been recording in recent times. The inflation situation spiked to a new high in the previous month with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising as high as 4.2%. This is the fastest inflation has risen since 2008.
Businessgreenvillejournal.com

Low inventory, high demand lead to skyrocketing home prices

By now it’s no secret that 2020 was a booming year for Greenville’s residential real estate market. “It was very brisk and very competitive,” said Nick Sabatine, CEO of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors (GGAR). “Despite the pandemic, it was an exceptional year for real estate.”. By the looks...
Texas GovernmentHerald Democrat

Amid market demand, industrial shell building agreement hits SEDCO

Recently, Sherman Economic Develop Corp. has been receiving significant interest in businesses willing to move to Sherman, but only if the city has pre-built sites available. However, the city's stock of existing buildings is limited. So in an effort to meet industry demand, SEDCO Board of Directors voted on Tuesday...
StocksBusiness Insider

Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 55 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,145-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Wednesday's trade. The global forecast for the...
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude moves higher on US inventory draw, global demand expectations

London — 0925 GMT: Crude oil futures were a tad higher in the morning trade May 12 following the data released by the American Petroleum Institute, or API, that showed a decline in US crude stocks. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:25...
Businessretaildive.com

Under Armour restricts inventory despite high demand

Under Armour is "tightening" how it thinks about inventory, CEO and President Patrik Frisks said on the company's latest earnings call. The retailer said it was opting for this approach, rather than trying to chase demand and possibly spread itself thin. Fisk said the goal is to ensure that the...