Outdoor Stocks Resilient Amid Market Consolidation, But Can Inventory Keep Pace With Demand?

On Wednesday, the main U.S. stock indices showed negative dynamics again. Data from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in the U.S. almost tripled. This is the highest level for the last 12 years. And the Core PPI index (excluding food and energy prices) rose to a level that was last seen in 1982. There is no doubt that all this will most likely lead to a tightening of monetary policy from the Fed. First of all, the interest rate may be raised by at least 0.25%.