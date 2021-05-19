How Lynn Jurich Turned an Innate Passion for Saving the Environment into a Definitively Disruptive Energy Company

JACKSON—Four environmental organizations around Michigan are the recipients of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s second annual Planet Awards. “Consumers Energy is dedicated to ensuring Michigan has world-class natural resources, and this means supporting the natural beauty that can be found throughout the state,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Out of an overwhelming number of worthy applications, we are thrilled to announce and support the 2021 Planet Award winners. We are confident these projects will significantly help preserve and protect Michigan’s treasured land, water and air for the enjoyment of current and many future generations.”