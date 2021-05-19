How Lynn Jurich Turned an Innate Passion for Saving the Environment into a Definitively Disruptive Energy Company
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. With recent extreme weather events and other natural disasters, consumer demand for solar panels and batteries has accelerated. After the Texas power grid failure, web traffic to Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading installer of residential rooftop solar panels and batteries, jumped 350 percent in the state. So I was thrilled to have the opportunity to chat with the company’s co-founder and CEO, Lynn Jurich, for Comparably and Entrepreneur’s Leadership Lessons series.www.entrepreneur.com