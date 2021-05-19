newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Buescher and sponsor Fastenal sign extensions through 2024

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRoush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with both driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal. The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Edwards
Person
Chris Buescher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roush Fenway Racing#Xfinity#Ap#Sponsor Fastenal#Xfinity#Primary Sponsor#Top 10 Finishes#Torstar Account Holder#Register Conversations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana Sportsdailyjournal.net

Herta staying put: American signs extension with Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. Andretti announced a two-year contract extension with the young American driver Friday that begins with the 2022 season. Gainbridge, the sponsor that shifted its funding this season to be paired with Herta within the Andretti camp, also extended its deal with the organization.
Kansas Sportsspeedwaymedia.com

Buescher Leads 13 Laps, Finishes Eighth at Kansas

KANSAS CITY (May 2, 2021) – After leading 13 laps Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 AutoTempest Ford team finished eighth to secure their second top-10 of the season. “It was a good ending for our Autotempest Ford Mustang,” said Buescher. “It was a fight...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR Details Decision to Delay Caution for Errant Tire

The decision from NASCAR race control to delay calling a caution for an errant tire in the infield near the end of the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway came down to balancing safety and permitting the race to play out naturally. That was the explanation from Elton Sawyer,...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Chris Buescher – Darlington Advance

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher. Goodyear 400 – Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Buescher makes his eighth Cup start at Darlington Sunday, where he has an average finish of 20th dating back to 2016. Prior to the 2020 season, Buescher had finished...
Motorsportsmrn.com

Roush Fenway duo ready for Darlington

Teammates Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher both have their sights set on a good day in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN). The Roush Fenway Racing duo has combined for a mixed bag of performance in the NASCAR Cup Series’ opening 11 races. Buescher enters Darlington 15th in the series standings with a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit, the latest coming last weekend at Kansas Speedway.
Kansas Sportsjayski.com

NASCAR National Series News & Notes – Kansas Speedway

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Dover

Roush Fenway looks to tame Miles the Monster this Sunday at Dover, a track that’s seen a Jack Roush Ford win 17 times overall. Ryan Newman has four wins of his own at the 1-mile track, while Chris Buescher comes in on a hot streak of two-straight top-10 finishes and is looking to further solidify his playoff standing.
MotorsportsRotowire

DFS NASCAR: Goodyear 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Location: Darlington, S.C. Kyle Busch survived multiple late restarts to win last week on his birthday at Kansas Speedway. The win marked 10 different winners from the first 11 races this season, adding even further pressure on contenders who haven't gotten to Victory Lane yet this season. Just six spots remain for nonwinners to qualify for the playoffs with 15 races remaining in the regular season. Adding to that pressure is a trip this week to one of NASCAR's toughest tracks in Darlington Raceway. The 1.37-mile oval is egg shaped and sports an old, rough surface. The series raced three times at the track last season in the pandemic-altered schedule. Kevin Harvick won two of those races while Denny Hamlin won the other. Both of those drivers, along with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, have yet to win in 2021. Brad Keselowski will start on pole with Harvick on the outside of the front row in this week's 400-mile throwback weekend at Darlington.
Accidentsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Rallies For Top Five Dover Finish

NASCAR Cup Series — Drydene 400. Dover International Speedway | Sunday, May 16, 2021. HOW MUCH DID YOU WORK ON THE CAR AND WHAT’S IT LIKE AT THE END WHEN YOU GET THE CAR THE WAY YOU WANT IT? “A little bit too late. We had some debris go through the grille early in the race, so we were pretty good beforehand and then knocked a big hole in the nose and that’s why the turn went away, so it took a while to repair that and get everything to where it needed to be and we didn’t really get that until the last run and it’s a rocketship. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang was really fast. I was able to drive from I think it was 16th to fifth in that last run there and had the 24 in the old sights, but didn’t get there in time. Overall, very proud of the team and their recovery today. We definitely got dealt some adversity and we made the most of it. I wish it was a win. I wish we maybe could have raced those guys, but, overall, we’ll take that considering the way it was going.”
Motorsportssemoball.com

Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR's career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Kyle Busch gets birthday present with Kansas Cup win

Perhaps it was birthday fate. When the name of the race is the Buschy McBusch Race 400, your name is Kyle Busch and it’s your 36th birthday – you have to figure there’s some serious racing juju in your favor. And Busch took advantage of it. Busch’s No. 18 Joe...
Delaware Sportsspeedwaymedia.com

Buescher Earns Stage Points, Finishes 17th at Dover

DOVER, Del. (May 16, 2021) – After earning stage points in the first stage of racing, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal team finished 17th at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Buescher rolled off the grid in 10th and was up to ninth when the competition caution flag...
MotorsportsRotowire

DFS NASCAR: Drydene 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Martin Truex Jr. extended his lead atop the winner's list last week with a dominating performance at Darlington Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the car to beat that afternoon, and only Kyle Larson seemed capable of mounting a serious challenge. This week could be another time for Truex to shine. He starts on pole and has three prior wins at Dover International Speedway. Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series raced a double-header weekend at the track with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin splitting the victories. Both drivers remain winless in 2021 but will start inside the top five. Harvick won the second of those races starting 17th, but Hamlin won his starting on the outside of the front row. That is exactly where he will start this weekend, too. Matt DiBenedetto enters this week's race on the bubble in the playoff standings with Tyler Reddick tied on points but on the outside looking in. With 14 regular-season races remaining and only six playoff spots available for nonrace winners remaining, the pressure is creeping higher each week.
Kansas SportsMotorsport.com

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Busch, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, led the way on the final restart with two of 267 laps remaining. With the help of push from teammate Martin Truex Jr., Busch got clear of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson making contact on the restart. The race remained green and...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The all-time record Kevin Harvick just broke

Kevin Harvick has officially competed in more NASCAR races across the three national series than any other driver throughout the sport’s history. When Joe Nemechek competed in the 2019 NASCAR Truck Series season finale, he broke Richard Petty’s all-time record of 1,185 starts across the three national series. Petty competed...