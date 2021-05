As national COVID-19 case numbers begin to fall and vaccination rates rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun to change some of the guidelines it's had in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Recently, this has included the suggestion that fully vaccinated people can be outdoors without face masks. But another set of guidelines from the agency that was criticized for being too harsh has also just been changed in light of recent developments. Read on to see what updates the agency made, and for more important updates, The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated.