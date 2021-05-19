Nakatomi Plaza Warzone Added in '80s Action Heroes Update'

Following last week’s big announcement for Hearthstone (Free) version 20.2, the Quilboar update, Blizzard has just released the patch across all platforms. The focus of the update is Battlegrounds and also the new Battle-Ready decks that Blizzard has released for sale in-game. These decks are limited to one per account and as mentioned before, Blizzard is using this initial set to gauge interest in selling decks for constructed play granting players access to cards. The Quilboar minion type is now in Hearthstone Battlegrounds. With this new minion type, each game will continue to include five minion types and the Quilboar minion type will be in every Hearthstone Battlegrounds match until the next major content update. In addition to the Quilboar minion type, this update brings 17 new minions, 3 new heroes, the new Blood Gems mechanic, Hearthstone Battlegrounds support for your coin, and more.