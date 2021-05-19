newsbreak-logo
Nakatomi Plaza Warzone Added in '80s Action Heroes Update'

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNakatomi Plaza in Warzone was added in honor of Die Hard's John McClane joining the roster of operators in 80s Verdansk. Activision has revealed downtown will be getting Nakatomi Plaza as a point of interest. The first look at this addition to downtown Verdansk came with the 80s Action Heroes...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroes#Official Trailer#Die Hard#Call Of Duty Youtube#Warzone Players#80s Verdansk#Broadcast Tower#Duty Youtube Channel#Callofduty#Downtown Verdansk#In Match Challenges#Operators
