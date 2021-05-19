newsbreak-logo
Many parents expect to go into debt for summer camp, says survey

By Megan Lynch
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 hours ago
In Bankrate.com poll, 1 in 5 parents expected summer child care options to cost more than $1000 per child. The majority of families expect to put much of fees on credit.

ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
