People Admit The Mistakes They Are Guilty Of Making In Past Relationships

’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Spoilers reveal that Fernanda Flores recently had a conversation with her therapist about her failed marriage and about how angry she was over it, which turned into a conversation about her abandonment issues, which all stems from the fact that when she was a child, her Dad abandoned her and her Mom, and her paternal Grandparents had to step in and raise her as their own child. (Again, no mention of what happened to Fernanda’s Mom, just that she was abandoned by her Dad.) So this week came the confrontation about what went on when Fernanda was a child.