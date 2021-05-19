newsbreak-logo
Relationship Advice

People Admit The Mistakes They Are Guilty Of Making In Past Relationships

By Mayarey
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Relationships can end for a multitude of reasons. The timing can be off, the in-laws can be insane, sometimes the sex is just weird. It's natural to part ways with people based on uncontrollable circumstances. However, sometimes we are guilty of making mistakes that either jeopardized our relationship with our partner or our loyalty to ourselves. It's all a part of the learning process, but damn is it annoying to look back and realize you completely messed up.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
