People Admit The Mistakes They Are Guilty Of Making In Past Relationships
Relationships can end for a multitude of reasons. The timing can be off, the in-laws can be insane, sometimes the sex is just weird. It's natural to part ways with people based on uncontrollable circumstances. However, sometimes we are guilty of making mistakes that either jeopardized our relationship with our partner or our loyalty to ourselves. It's all a part of the learning process, but damn is it annoying to look back and realize you completely messed up.cheezburger.com