COLUMBUS — Chris Holtmann is well aware of expectations at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been ranked in the top 25 each of his four years in Columbus, including the top 15 in three of the four. But they’ve yet to make it to the Sweet Sixteen, and the latest NCAA Tournament trip ended with a first-round loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. He admitted last week that he knows Ohio State hasn’t reached the peak of Thad Matta’s run, when the Buckeyes made the four-consecutive trips to the Sweet Sixteen while also appearing in the Final Four in 2007 and 2012.