newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi Government

MDOT: Fort Bayou Drawbridge in Ocean Springs to open Thursday afternoon

By Lorraine Weiskopf
wxxv25.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll four lanes of the Fort Bayou drawbridge will reopen to traffic at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the drawbridge on March 14 for a repair project. “We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge. We know this has been an obstacle for the...

www.wxxv25.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Bayou#Transportation Department#Public Transportation#Mdot#Fort Bayou Drawbridge#Crews#Repairs#Project Engineer#Caution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
DeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Illinois Governmenttheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Mississippi Businesstheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Mississippi Governmentwxxv25.com

Front Beach Erosion Control Improvements

In Ocean Springs, there is plenty of work happening on Front Beach. Walking past it you might see construction which is all part of Jackson County’s Erosion Project, adding new pipes and concrete swells. The area has had issues with draining and the improvements should help water drain more adequately...
Mississippi Lifestyletravelawaits.com

9 Best Outdoor Activities In Beautiful Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Ocean Springs, an idyllic coastal city on the Mississippi Sound, has all the ingredients for the vacation getaway of your dreams. With tempting food options ranging from a beloved donut shop to a James Beard Semi-finalist restaurant, you’ll enjoy incredible meals. There’s a white-sand beach perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and viewing breathtaking sunsets. The fantastic shopping and live music along Government Street make for an exciting downtown district. And famed artist Walter Anderson’s paintings inspire an art vibe everywhere you go. For active people, there are more outdoor activities than you can schedule in one getaway.
Jackson County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Harrison County in southern Mississippi Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Diamondhead, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills, Wade, Helena, Big Point, Lyman and Hurley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Harrison County in southern Mississippi Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills, Wade, Helena, Big Point, Hurley, Lyman and Saucier. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 3 and 4. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 20 and 76. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Mississippi GovernmentBiloxi Sun Herald

A Coast school district is asking taxpayers for $67 million. What will they get in return?

A bond initiative in the Jackson County School District could raise $67 million for new facilities and maintenance if voters approve it on May 18. Supporters, including Superintendent Dr. John Strycker, say the bond would raise the funds for important renovations, including to schools’ heating and air systems, adding new classrooms, and strengthening the district’s athletics and extracurricular offerings.
Ocean Springs, MSNewswise

Gulf of Mexico Alliance Encourages Residents to Get Ready for Hurricane Season Using Disaster Preparedness Resources

Newswise — Ocean Springs, Mississippi, May 11, 2021 -- In support of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance encourages all Gulf Coast residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season. Individuals, families, and communities all have a role to play in reducing their risk from hurricanes and other natural disasters. Emergency preparedness resources provide valuable information on easy and cost-effective ways to reduce risk, be prepared, and increase resilience.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Mississippi GovernmentMississippi Press

Reeves announces $2.67 million GOMESA project in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was in Gautier Wednesday, announcing a $2.67 million sewer improvement project to be funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). “This is a much-needed project for the City of Gautier and for Jackson County,” Reeves said during the announcement at...
Mississippi Governmentwxxv25.com

Funding awarded for sewage system improvements in Gautier

Governor Tate Reeves was in Gautier today to announce the latest project for Jackson County to use GOMESA funding. Improving aging infrastructure. That’s one of the goals of Governor Tate Reeves and local Jackson County leaders as they roll out the latest project funded through GOMESA money. Governor Reeves said, “We know that we have a great economic opportunity ahead of us. We’ve got a lot of tourists coming to our state, we’ve got a lot of great people who live here. This is going to be a way for us to continue to improve.”
Mississippi Governmentwxxv25.com

Governor Reeves announces GOMESA Project on Coast

GAUTIER, MS —Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced a $2.67 million project for Gautier Vancleave Sewer Improvements. This project is funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). “This is a much-needed project for the City of Gautier and for Jackson County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am very...
Mississippi BusinessMississippi Press

Iconic TatoNut Donut Shop gearing up to reopen

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- There’s a slew of activity going on inside Ocean Springs’ iconic TatoNut Donut Shop. No, there are no customers inside -- yet -- but there’s remodeling and renovations going on as the shop prepares for what they hope will be a grand reopening this month. TatoNut’s...
Mississippi Crime & SafetyWLOX

Fatal crash on Hwy. 90 in Ocean Springs leaves two dead

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after an accident late Wednesday night in Ocean Springs. The two-vehicle accident happened at 10:37 p.m. on Highway 90 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to police, 46-year-old Jon Thomas of Ocean Springs and Robert Dominguez of...