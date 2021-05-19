MDOT: Fort Bayou Drawbridge in Ocean Springs to open Thursday afternoon

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Harrison County in southern Mississippi Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills, Wade, Helena, Big Point, Hurley, Lyman and Saucier. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 3 and 4. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 20 and 76. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS