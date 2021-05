'Friends' fans got the best surprise last week when HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the show's long-awaited reunion episode. The cult classic sitcom that began in the 90s famously features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as six friend living in New York City. 'Fans were able to watch it endlessly on Netflix for years, but after its contract with Netflix ended at the start of 2020, it has been binge-able on HBO Max, who will now air the reunion special starting May 27.