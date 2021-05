If there’s one thing this season has taught us, it’s that you don’t need to be playing for anything in particular in order to have fun. Yes, the Sens had been eliminated from playoff contention long before this game started, and no, they weren’t really in the running for the 1st overall pick, but this game could have been a lot of fun. They may have been on the road and on the second half of a back-to-back - two signs of impending doom - but it was also Mother’s Day, and we all know which outcome would have made Brady and Matthew’s mother the happiest.