The FINANCIAL -- MRC-funded scientists at the University of Exeter have discovered how to recreate the early structure of the human embryo from stem cells in the laboratory. Scientists at the University of Exeter’s Living Systems Institute, working with the University of Cambridge, have developed a method to organise lab-grown stem cells into an accurate model of the first stage of human embryo development, according to UKRI. The new breakthrough in fertility research has been published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.