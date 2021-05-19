newsbreak-logo
Loudoun County supervisors delay action on collective bargaining ordinance

By Nathaniel Cline, ncline@loudountimes.com
Loudoun Times.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed their consideration of a new ordinance that would permit the county to engage in collective bargaining discussions with labor unions and public employee associations. County staff will present the ordinance to the board’s next business meeting on June 1. The ordinance...

www.loudountimes.com
Virginia GovernmentLoudoun Times.com

Middleburg moves elections to odd-numbered years following G.A. action

The Middleburg Town Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to move its elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years, avoiding coinciding with future federal election cycles. Middleburg joins Round Hill, the first town in Loudoun County to move its elections following the General Assembly’s passage of legislation mandating that city and...
Virginia GovernmentLoudoun Times.com

School Board member Beatty announces bid for Congress

Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin District) has announced he is running as a Republican for the 10th Congressional District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a Friday night announcement. Beatty, of Lovettsville, joined the School Board in January 2020. “I will be your...
Virginia Governmentloudounnow.com

Supervisors Support New FOIA Exemption

Loudoun County supervisors this year supported a new exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act allowing elected officials to withhold the recipients of their email newsletters from disclosure. The bill, proposed by Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10), allows elected officials keep private contact information for people who sign up...
Virginia SocietyLoudoun Times.com

Regional homelessness in 2021 lowest ever recorded, MWCOG says

The number of persons experiencing homelessness in the region is the lowest ever recorded, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Homelessness has decreased by 29% in Loudoun County during the past five years, according to the May 2021 MWCOG Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of Persons...
Virginia Educationloudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Allocates $15.8M of Budget Surplus

With the fiscal year ending June 30, the School Board on Tuesday approved new allocations for more than $15 million of the anticipated budget surplus. The division entered the third quarter on track for a $22.9 million surplus. Last month, it used $4.5 million to balance the FY 2022 budget after county supervisors voted not to provide the full amount of requested local tax funding. That left a projected surplus of $18.4 million.
Virginia GovernmentWashington Times

Loudoun County parents try to recall school board over Critical Race Theory

Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, recently launched a campaign to recall school board members whom they say are “infecting” schools with Critical Race Theory. The “Fight for Schools” video advertisement posted Tuesday claims that the six school board members have been “training teachers that Christians are oppressors and teaching children about their White privilege and White fragility.”
Virginia Governmentloudounnow.com

Lacey Joins Community Foundation Board

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recently welcomed Dr. Tracey Lacey as its newest board member. Laceyhas extensive experience in the area leadership development and serves the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute Leadership Management School where she is responsible for executive leadership development for civil and foreign service employees.She also serves as chapter president for the Loudoun County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Virginia GovernmentLoudoun Times.com

School Board to decide whether to adopt stagger terms

Members of the Loudoun County School Board may have their terms staggered, a possibility the board members discussed during a Tuesday session. Effective July 1, Virginia House Bill 1838 — which was passed during the 2021 session of the Virginia General Assembly — enables the board to stagger the terms of members elected starting with the November 2023 general election.
Virginia GovernmentLoudoun Times.com

School Board repurposes $15.8M in unspent 2020-2021 funds

On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board voted to repurpose approximately $15.8 million in unspent funds from the 2020-2021 academic year to address unexpected increased costs elsewhere. The funds were drawn from $18.4 million of overall unspent funds, resulting in a remaining balance of roughly $2.6 million to be returned...
Virginia GovernmentLoudoun Times.com

Loudoun County begins vaccinating residents ages 12-15

The Loudoun County Health Department began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15 Thursday, following state and federal approval. "I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible because vaccinating this age group is another important step toward getting back to normal," LCHD Director Dr. David Goodfriend said in a prepared statement Thursday morning.
Virginia GovernmentMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.