The results of the 2021 Spanish GP would see the Williams Racing Team come away with drivers in 14th and 16th with George Russell leading home team-mate Nicholas Latifi. The race itself would see both George and Nicholas pit early under a Safety car and as others pitted they would slowly move up the order. The pair would make second stops and nearing the end of the race George was able to move into 10th but would drop to 11th but was the smallest of margins outside the points. But by the end of the race he and Nicholas had no tyre life left and would be passed by a group of cars all on newer tyres. It was a race of been so close yet in relaity been so far away. A disappointing but also positive race for the Williams Team.