Elevate Your Game With the Hottest New Golf Tech
Golfers love gadgets. That’s why there are gizmos galore promising radical improvement in all facets of a player’s game. But here’s the thing, there’s no device that will magically give you Tiger Woods’ skill on the course. A golfer’s abilities are earned with practice, hard work, and experience. Players have to invest in and build their game from the swing to the strategy. So our advice is to stay away from the snake oil and find the best golf tech that helps you understand your strengths, ameliorate your weaknesses, and learn to manage the golf course better.www.mensjournal.com