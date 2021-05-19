Watch Two Road & Track Editors on History Channel's Two-Part Car Documentary Starting This Sunday

Jon Parrish was wading through the crush of the crowd on the way back to his booth when he saw her: Long and slender, with dark, curly hair, trying on one of his hats. It was 2018, Waco, Tex., and he was set up at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, a Chip and Joanna Gaines brainchild which draws 100,000 people over a typical weekend. Likely Parrish had seen thousands of women trying on the women’s-specific Gigi Pip hats, produced by a company he’d founded with his wife in 2015, but this woman was distinct. Something about her, her shape, the way she wore the Dahlia, a flat-brim felt number. And as he drew closer, she turned, and all was made clear: “She” was very much a very stylish “he” modeling what Parrish believed was a very “her” hat. But he caught himself thinking, That guy looks dope. “This is a hat that you wouldn’t find in Westernwear,” he says. “It was for men who don’t find that identity with traditional cowboy hats but they’re still hat-wearers.” Thus began his path to Two Roads Hat Co., which launched on Black Friday 2020.