The parents of a child killed last month are under arrest in Las Cruces. KRQE reported yesterday that Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Israel Ramirez and Danielle Lujan on Thursday. The case stems from Lujan’s five-month-old daughter Kamilah Hernandez who died in April when Lujan was at work and Ramirez was taking care of Kamilah. Ramirez is charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death. Lujan is charged with child abuse. Both are in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.