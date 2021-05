The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the series set tonight at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers are in a bit of a rut right now and looking for a win after losing five of their last six games. They lost both of the games yesterday in the doubleheader at Wrigley. As for the Cubs, they have been playing very well, knocking off the Dodgers twice yesterday and looking for the sweep tonight.