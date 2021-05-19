newsbreak-logo
Chris Haynes Shares NBA Awards Ballot

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter submitting his ballot for the end-of-season NBA awards, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports has shared his entire ballot with readers, which includes nods for three Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Enes Kanter, and Robert Covington. Haynes slotted Lillard fourth in the MVP vote, behind Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and ahead of Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. He also selected Lillard for First-Team All-NBA. Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over the 2020-21 season over 67 games.

www.blazersedge.com
