Chris Haynes Shares NBA Awards Ballot

First off, Logan and Raja get into the on-court spat between Indiana Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster and center Goga Bitadze (0:30) and J.A. Adande’s tweet saying that the play-in tournament could be bad for the league if it prevents the Celtics and Lakers from making the playoffs (10:49). Then Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter joins the show to talk about the dreaded play-in tournament (19:26), playing with Carmelo Anthony at this stage of his career (31:30), Damian Lillard’s loyalty to Portland (37:25), everything he learned from the great Russell Westbrook (40:15), staying away from social media where mountains of criticism are on players’ feeds (50:45), and his activism surrounding human rights violations in Turkey and what speaking out has cost him (1:01:45).