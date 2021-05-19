Exclusive Premiere: Drew Green Debuts ‘She Got That’ Performance Video on Outsider

If Insomnium leaned a little bit away from doom metal and little bit towards black metal and folk metal, the results would probably sound an awful like “Jordafärd.” The second single from Thyrfing‘s first album in eight years, Vanagandr, is heavy, epic, emotional, cinematic, and evocative. The title translates to “Burial,” and the track does, indeed, have a sort of funeral dirge quality to it, what with its mournful guitar solo, sweeping orchestral parts (recorded by Grand Magus’ along with Dutch artist Lon Snow), and the wailing operatics (by Natalie Hernbor) during its conclusion… but it’s a viking funeral. There’s fire arrows being shot into a body as it drifts away on a waterfront. It’s kinda sad but also way cool.