Exclusive Premiere: Drew Green Debuts ‘She Got That’ Performance Video on Outsider
Drew Green is already making waves online with his signature sound—he’s hoping country radio is next. Green signed with Sony Nashville in June 2020 amid a global pandemic. Since the stages were closed, Green took his music online, cultivating a following on TikTok and Spotify. His tune, “She Got That,” has already peaked at No. 2 on Spotify’s Hot Country playlist and is garnering spins on SiriusXM’s The Highway.outsider.com