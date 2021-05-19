newsbreak-logo
Movies

Anthony Mackie on what he learned acting opposite himself in Solos

By Marah Eakin
A.V. Club
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premise of Solos is pretty easy. It’s in the title, after all. Each episode, an actor takes on the brunt of the narrative alone, save the occasional phone call or bit player. There are a couple of notable exceptions—more on those in future interviews—but it’s certainly what happens in “Tom,” the episode that stars Anthony Mackie. In fact, Mackie takes on an even larger burden than most, since, for reason we won’t spoil, he actually acts opposite himself in the episode. We talked to Mackie about that challenge, and about the lessons he brought from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as far as acting to something that’s straight up not there.

