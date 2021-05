Portland Trail Blazers (39-29) vs Houston Rockets (16-52) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Houston Rockets for their third and final game of a three game home stand in Portland. The Trail Blazers come into this game red hot, winning seven of their last eight, and hoping to ride that momentum as they try to get farther out of the play-in spot. The Rockets enter tonight’s game losers of five straight, and ten of their last eleven.