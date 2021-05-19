newsbreak-logo
Larry David had a very on-brand exchange with Tom Brady at Kentucky Derby

By John Healy
610 Sports Radio
 3 hours ago
Tom Brady may be the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, but to Larry David he is just another guy. On an episode of the “Calm Down Podcast” with Fox Sports broadcasters Erin Andrew and Charissa Thompson, the latter told a story from earlier this month when she and David bumped into the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the elevator at the Kentucky Derby.

