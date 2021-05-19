The Radiosurgery Society® Establishes Residents Association to Optimize Educational Experience and Foster Future Leaders in SRS/SBRT

newsbreak-logo
Features Dedicated Residents Webinar Series, Workshops, Mentorship Program and Executive Committee. The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery, today announced the official launch of its Radiosurgery Society® Residents Association (RSSRA) and Residents Executive Committee (REC), designed to support residents, fellows, medical students and members-in-training interested in pursuing a career in stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and advancing therapies.

