newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Church News and Events

Herald-Times
 1 hour ago

Syria is looking for volunteers to help with the Playoli Playground Project. Summer campfire for the jr./sr. high youth group is now on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the fire pit just south of the church office. Vacation Bible School for preschoolers through sixth grade will be held June 7-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Please see Chase if you can help with VBS. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are now meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.

www.hoosiertimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Attendance#Christian Church#Church Bells#Church Services#Morning Prayer#Church News And Events#Vacation Bible School#Chase#Vbs#Ciy#Kids Church#Central Baptist Join#Men#Ladies Bible Study#Pcc Facebook#Youth Encounter#The Opening Prayer#Children S Sunday School#Worship Services#Bible Study Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Oklahoma Societyalvareviewcourier.com

Freedom United Methodist Church news

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, the order of services at the Freedom United Methodist Church was:. Call to Worship – Psalm 100 led by Shirley Wagner. Hymn of Justifying Grace – “Leaning On the Everlasting Arms”. A gift of appreciation was given to the ladies of the congregation in...
New London, NCStanly News & Press

NEW LONDON NEWS: Church returns to in-person services

Parkers Grove Baptist Church invites you to continue with them online every. Sunday at 10 a.m., except on the fifth Sundays. Bible Study Live will be each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Parkers Grove opened up full circle on the first Sunday in May with Sunday school at 10 and 11...
Mississippi Societywxxv25.com

National Day of Prayer event at the Gautier Church of God

Residents in Gautier gathered together to celebrate National Day of Prayer. Gautier Church of God welcomed members and non-members to participate in National Day of Prayer. Community leaders and pastors from various churches came together to spread hope to those in the City of Gautier. To make sure everyone felt...
Texas SocietyPort Arthur News

Religion Briefs: Church plans special Mother’s Day event

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature a Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654. Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will celebrate and...
Virginia Societycrozetgazette.com

Religion News: Festive Event Features Books, Brunch, Best-Selling Author

Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood invites anyone who is a child, a parent, a grandparent, or is simply interested in children, and any others who’d like to browse for books and have a great brunch in a beautiful outdoor setting to the church’s grounds on June 6. The event is held in conjunction with Bluebird Bookstop, the mobile book store housed in a vintage blue trailer.
Idaho SocietyShoshone News Press

The March for Jesus

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, a procession of praise will happen in Kellogg, Idaho. All believers in Jesus Christ are invited to come to this March for Jesus to celebrate who He is and to proclaim what Jesus has done. It will be a walk from the intersection of Main...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Help Wanted: Director of Children and Youth Ministries at Jesse Lee Church in Ridgefield

Jesse Lee Church accepting applications for Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Full-time position for a qualified candidate. Competitive salary and benefits. This person will strategize and implement effective children and youth ministry programs. The work includes casting a vision for how we, as a congregation, will collaborate to form and nurture disciples at every age and stage of life so that they may grow in faith and put love into practice – a Wesleyan emphasis on the Christian life and social holiness.
Religioninspiringtips.com

20 Wonderful Ways to Draw Closer to God

Having a strong faith in someone all-knowing and all-power gives you hope that everything will be okay when things go out your way. Acknowledging that there is a Supreme Being who has created everything and is in control will give you the confidence to keep fighting. If you want to...
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Pentecost marks the birth of the Church

Pentecost is one of the most important feast days of the liturgical year as it concludes the Easter season and celebrates the birth of the Roman Catholic Church. The word “Pentecost” is from the Greek word “pentecoste” which means 50th. We celebrate Pentecost 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and we rejoice in the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and the followers of Christ and also we revel in the beginning of the Church. On that Sunday, 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord, the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary were gathered with fear in the Upper Room when the Holy Spirit descended upon them. There is a similar Jewish holiday, “Shavu’ot,” which occurs fifty days after Passover. This celebration is also referred to as the “Festival of Weeks” since it occurs seven weeks after Passover. Before Shavu’ot was a harvest festival, but now this Jewish holiday commemorates the sealing of the Old Covenant on Mount Sinai when the Lord revealed the Torah, the first five books of the Bible, to Moses on Mount Sinai. Every year the Jewish people renew their acceptance of the gift of the Torah on this feast day.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Church is Still the Mystical Body of Christ

It is unfortunately common to hear Catholics criticizing the Catholic Church while realizing what the Church really is. The Church is not an institution like a nonprofit organization. The Church is the Mystical Body of Christ. This teaching on the Church was first revealed to St. Paul at the time of his conversion when Jesus asked St. Paul (then called Saul) why he was persecuting Him. At that time, St. Paul had been persecuting the Church. His encounter with Jesus led him to understand that the Church is Jesus’ Mystical Body.
Ohio SocietyAlliance Review

'Honorary Mother' hailed in Alliance church event

First Christian Church in Alliance recognized Julie Braden of Alliance as its Honorary Mother of the Year for Mother’s Day 2021. Each year, the Worship Department of First Christian Church on West Beech Street in Alliance selects one church mother to represent all the church moms. The honoree is celebrated for her skills in Christian parenting, her faith, and her dedication to her family and the church.
Religionarcamax.com

The God Squad: Psalm 23 … the next two words

Last week in response to M from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who is a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Bible Study Group, I began a study guide for the 23rd Psalm. I may offer study guides for other Psalms and biblical texts but as I suspected, I only got through the first two words, “The Lord is my shepherd” before the column ran out of space! Today, I am hopeful to get through at least the next two words, “I shall not want.”
ReligionBaptist Standard

Letter: Saddleback Church ordains three women, draws criticism

RE: Saddleback Church ordains three women, draws criticism. The article by Bob Smietana was somewhat reckless, in my opinion, as he seems to equate a woman preaching with an ordained woman pastor. The little “cute” ending regarding communication with Dr. Al Mohler from Beth Moore was completely out of place. Mr. Smietana did not give an unbiased news story.