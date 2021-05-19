Church News and Events
Syria is looking for volunteers to help with the Playoli Playground Project. Summer campfire for the jr./sr. high youth group is now on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the fire pit just south of the church office. Vacation Bible School for preschoolers through sixth grade will be held June 7-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Please see Chase if you can help with VBS. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are now meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.www.hoosiertimes.com