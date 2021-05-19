newsbreak-logo
Pensacola State To Open Charter School

wuwf.org
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePensacola State College has announced it will establish a new charter school on its Warrington campus with an eye towards helping children of military families. “This will be our first endeavor with a charter school, but we’re no stranger to dual-enrollment,” said Pensacola State College President Ed Meadows at an event Tuesday morning announcing not only the charter school, but a large gift to enhance the students’ experience once the school opens.

