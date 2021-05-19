Sony releases stunning wide-angle footage shot on its upcoming Airpeak drone
Sony first announced its official entry into the drone sector early this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Though there still aren't solid details on a release date or pricing for its Airpeak drone, the company recently unveiled some stunning wide-angle footage captured over Okinawa, Japan's, remote island called Irimote. Besides the scenery, the video also showcases the Airpeak drone in action carrying both Sony's a7S III and FX3 cameras.www.dpreview.com