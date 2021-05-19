newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony releases stunning wide-angle footage shot on its upcoming Airpeak drone

By Kara Murphy
Digital Photography Review
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSony first announced its official entry into the drone sector early this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Though there still aren't solid details on a release date or pricing for its Airpeak drone, the company recently unveiled some stunning wide-angle footage captured over Okinawa, Japan's, remote island called Irimote. Besides the scenery, the video also showcases the Airpeak drone in action carrying both Sony's a7S III and FX3 cameras.

www.dpreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Stabilizer#Software#Video Cameras#Dji#Release Details#Iii#Gm#Freefly Systems#Mapbox#Sony Camera#Drone Users#Releases#Release Date#Solid Details#Scenery#Remote Island#Airpeak Users#Takeoff#Self Driving Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
CES
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Sony Quietly Kills Its DSLR Line, Shifting Focus Solely to Mirrorless

Without any fanfare or discussion, Sony seems to be pulling the plug on selling its A-mount DSLR cameras. The cameras in question—the a99 II, the a77 II, and the a68 models—are no longer listed on Sony’s website. Even third-party retailers are listing the cameras as “no longer available.” The change...
ElectronicsEngadget

Sony discontinues its last DSLRs

After helping make mirrorless dominant, Sony appears to have quietly stopped selling its A-mount DSLR cameras. As first seen by SonyAlpha Rumors, the A68, A99 II and A77 II have been removed from Sony's website and are listed as "no longer available" from camera specialists B&H Photo Video. Sony hasn't directly confirmed the news, but Engadget has reached out for comment.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Google Leaked Its Own Upcoming Pixel Buds Earphone Release

It seems like there’s a new set of Pixel Buds coming soon, and Google has just leaked them itself. According to 9to5Google, the leak came from the official Android Twitter account and showed an image of the upcoming release — named the Pixel Buds A-Series — along with a few details about them. The post itself was removed roughly 10 minutes later, and while it didn’t offer much information regarding the new earbuds, we do know that it’ll have “quality sound” and feature Google’s own fast Bluetooth pairing technology. At least one of the colors available will be the classic white scheme from its predecessor, paired with a white pebble-shaped charging case that features a light gray interior. 9to5Google also suggests that its A-Series name will likely make it a more affordable option than its full Pixel Buds sibling, similar to the Pixel 3a and 4a smartphones.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Sony Has Reportedly Discontinued Its DSLR Camera Range

It seems like Sony has just discontinued the last remaining DSLR models in its camera range. According to a new report from Engadget, the Japanese tech giant has now stopped selling any of its A-mount DSLR cameras, removing all listings of the A68, A99 II and A77 II from its official website. The same models are also listed as “no longer available” from B&H Photo Video, a retailer for cameras and photography equipment.
ElectronicsCNET

Sony's upcoming earbuds leak online

Leaked prototype photos of Sony's new set of earbuds have emerged online via a post by The Walkman Blog Saturday. The pictures show charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the black-and-rose-gold earbuds, the blog, reported earlier Monday by The Verge, said. According to the report, the new...
ElectronicsGizmodo

Sony Drops Its Remaining DSLR Cameras as it Goes Full Mirrorless

Sony is already the largest seller of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it seems as it continues to make waves in that market, Sony has finally decided to discontinue its few remaining DSLR cameras. As first spotted by SonyAlphaRumors.com, not only has Sony removed all of its A-mount cameras from its...
Electronicscined.com

FilmConvert Profile for Sony a7R IV and a7S III S-Cinetone Released

FilmConvert has just released a new camera profile for the Sony a7R IV. Also, the team added the S-Cinetone color profile for the Sony a7S III to further expand the plugin’s capabilities. Let’s take a closer look!. It looks like the FilmConvert team is on fire lately! Indeed, they recently...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 leak in images alongside expected release date

Sony has been producing some of the best noise canceling headphones for the past several years and now we get a series of actual product images for the upcoming WF-1000XM4 in-ear earphones. Uncovered by The Walkman Blog, the upcoming XM4s show a more compact and round design compared to their...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Sony Releases Sleek New Colorways for PS5 DualSense Controller

Sony has released two new colorways for its DualSense wireless PlayStation 5 controller, set to hit shelves next month. The first color, Midnight Black, features two complimentary black tones and light gray detailing, inspired by the way humans view space through the lens of the night sky. The second color, a vibrant Cosmic Red, offers a two-toned black and red design that symbolizes the vivid red shades found throughout the cosmos.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Biomutant Gameplay Footage Released

THQ Nordic released three videos looking at the Biomutant gameplay across three platforms. PC, Xbox One/PS4 and Xbox One X/PS4 Pro. Here are some details about the videos from the developer. The game releases May 25th. Our PC footage runs 4k @ 60FPS (the PC version will not be capped...
RetailDigital Photography Review

Wide angle 1.8x anamorphic lens for full frame sensors launched by Vazen

Chinese lens manufacturer Vazen has launched a 50mm T2.1 lens to add to its anamorphic offering for full frame users. With its 1.8x sequeeze this 50mm will deliver the sort of horizontal angle of view we’d expect from a 28mm regular lens on a full frame system, so it is effectively a wide angle lens.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Sony reportedly set to release a DualSense refresh with new colors incoming

A report by Spanish outlet Area Jugones indicates that Sony is planning to bring new DualSense controller variants to the market soon, in a wider range of colors. According to the outlet, both Red/Black and Grey/Black DualSense controllers are set to arrive as alternatives to the standard White/Black DualSense color scheme.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Sony Releases New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Finally, after three long years and several delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is heading to theaters. Sony Pictures Entertainment’s premiered the first trailer on Monday. This is the sequel to the 2018 superhero hit Venom starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, journalist turned dark superhero trying his best to keep the beast in the cage.
Electronicssuasnews.com

Sony drone patent application for noise cancellation

A very big thank you to Lauren Hawksworth from Founders Legal for emailing and telling me about this! There can be no doubt that Sony is moving!. Written by John DeStefano, Technical Advisor and Lauren Hawksworth, Marketing Administrator. A new USPTO patent application from Sony was published regarding a means...
BusinessPosted by
GamesRadar+

Epic Games reportedly offered Sony $200m for its first-party exclusives

Epic Games reportedly attempted to strike a deal with Sony to get its first-party exclusives onto the Epic Games Store for a $200 million advance. In documents revealed as part of the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, the paperwork seemingly outlined a prospective deal between the two companies. However, there's a lot of caveats with the story, not least because it details a tentative deal about PC-exclusivity rather than a firm one, and the papers were apparently released in error (albeit not before an eagle-eyed Resetera poster allegedly snapped it).