In this special report, EdNC looks at how the pandemic impacted education and what that means for the future. Read the rest of the series here. It has been a wild year for teachers, students, parents, and superintendents — basically anyone involved in education. Back in March 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all schools would close for at least two weeks, beginning the state’s experiment with remote learning. That two-week period was extended, and in April, the governor announced that schools would be closed for the rest of the year.