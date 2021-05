PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Alabama A&M women's outdoor track & field saved the best for last as they earned an individual champion in record-setting fashion and collected 11 All-Conference honors on the final day of the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships on Saturday, May 8. As a team, they scored 58 points to finish 6-of-10. Despite no league championships last year due to COVID-19, senior Danice Loney (Melbourne, Fla.) didn't miss a beat as she claimed her second straight individual title in the pole vault, shattering the league mark in the process.