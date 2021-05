US President Joe Biden said the United States will become a coronavirus vaccine arsenal for countries in need. It is reported by TASS…. According to him, by the end of June, the United States will supply other states with a total of 80 million doses of drugs for the virus. The President noted that in this way “there will be more vaccines than has already been sent to the present by any other country.” He also stressed that it will be more than Russia and China have sent.