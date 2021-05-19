newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Joe Biden singles out Russia and China in commencement address

Stone Country Enterprise
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden singled out competition with Russia and China as part of his vision for the military branch's role in national security as he addressed the United States Coast Guard Academy's 2021 graduating class.

