New Study Finds ‘No Safe Dose’ of Alcohol Exists for Brain Health
A new study in the U.K. has revived the discourse surrounding safe alcohol consumption levels, particularly with regards to the substance’s effects on the brain. The observational cohort study, featured in a Guardian piece from Natalie Grover this week, was designed to estimate the relationship between moderate alcohol consumption and brain health. Researchers aimed to determine the threshold alcohol intake for harm while also identifying whether certain groups are at higher levels of risk.www.complex.com