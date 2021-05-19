newsbreak-logo
Rocket League Signs Multi-Year Deal With Formula 1, All Ten Team Decals Available From Tomorrow

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket League developer Psyonix has announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1 that'll see in-game goodies offered up to players. To kick things off, a Formula 1 Fan Pack will be launching in Rocket League tomorrow, 20th May, and will be available on all platforms. The pack adds the official Formula 1 2021 Car with a unique decal, decals based on all ten F1 teams taking part in the real sport this year, and Pirelli wheels.

