Rocket League Signs Multi-Year Deal With Formula 1, All Ten Team Decals Available From Tomorrow
Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1 that'll see in-game goodies offered up to players. To kick things off, a Formula 1 Fan Pack will be launching in Rocket League tomorrow, 20th May, and will be available on all platforms. The pack adds the official Formula 1 2021 Car with a unique decal, decals based on all ten F1 teams taking part in the real sport this year, and Pirelli wheels.www.nintendolife.com