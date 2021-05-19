Softball: Rams down Austin, 12-5

It was all gas, no brakes for the Paoli softball team on Monday, May 10 as it hosted the Austin Eagles. The Rams ran away with the contest, downing the visitors 12-5. Five first-inning runs for the Rams led to two in the second, putting them up 7-0 before the Eagles finally scratched their own pair of runs across in the top of the third. Paoli went up 8-2 in the bottom of the third, Austin scored two more in the top of the fourth to cut it to 8-4, and then, the Rams scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Eagles scored one final run in the seventh before finally falling.