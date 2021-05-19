newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Softball: Rams down Austin, 12-5

By Auston Matricardi Paoli News-Republican
Herald-Times
 1 hour ago

It was all gas, no brakes for the Paoli softball team on Monday, May 10 as it hosted the Austin Eagles. The Rams ran away with the contest, downing the visitors 12-5. Five first-inning runs for the Rams led to two in the second, putting them up 7-0 before the Eagles finally scratched their own pair of runs across in the top of the third. Paoli went up 8-2 in the bottom of the third, Austin scored two more in the top of the fourth to cut it to 8-4, and then, the Rams scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Eagles scored one final run in the seventh before finally falling.

www.hoosiertimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Eagles#Austin Eagles#Runs#2b#3b#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Olympic Conference softball rankings for May 12

Following are the Olympic Conference softball rankings for May 12. New rankings appear on Wednesdays. 1-Seneca (7-0) 2-Washington Township (8-3) 3-Cherokee (7-2) 4-Shawnee (8-3) 5-Lenape (5-5) 6-Paul VI (4-5) 7-Cherry Hill West (6-4) 8-Eastern (3-8) 9-Camden Catholic (2-5) 10-Cherry Hill East (0-7) Bill Evans can be reached at bevans@njadvancemedia.com. Thank...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Softball Group 3 statewide rankings for May 12

Following are the statewide Group 3 softball rankings for May 12. New rankings appear on Wednesdays. 1-Matawan (8-0) 2-Indian Hills (9-2) 3-Colts Neck (8-0) 4-Ramapo (11-4) 5-Seneca (7-0) 6-Steinert (10-3) 7-Hammonton (9-0) 8-Nutley (11-2) 9-Passaic Valley (13-0) 10-Highland (11-1) Bill Evans can be reached at bevans@njadvancemedia.com. Thank you for relying...
Sportsjoeinsider.com

Softball Scoreboard: May 12-14

Softball scores and statistics for St. Joseph and Kalamazoo county teams from Wednesday, May 12 to Friday, May 14. Click the scores highlighted in green for additional details from that event. If you see scores that are incorrect or missing, please email sports@joeinsider.com with the details. FRIDAY. THURSDAY. Southwest 10.
Sportsgoartesians.com

Softball Updates for May 11 and May 12

Due to Covid protocols, the varsity softball game, Decatur Central at Martinsville has been postponed for Tuesday, May 11. Subsequently the varsity softball game at Decatur Central on Wednesday, May 12 has been postponed as well. The contests have been rescheduled for Thursday, May 20 in a doubleheader format at Martinsville beginning at 5:30.
Oregon SportsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pioneers rally late to down TigerScot softball team, 9-5

ATHENA — McLoughlin plated three first-inning runs to take an early lead over Weston-McEwen here on Tuesday, May 4, and rallied with six runs in the final two innings to take a 9-5 softball win. The TigerScots answered the Pioneers' early scores with a four-run third inning, and added another...
Sportssecsports.com

Week 12: Softball Players of the Week

SEC Player of the Week - Kentucky's Autumn Humes, a fifth-year pitcher from Bald Knob, Ark., was UK's leading hitter on the weekend with a .500 average and three extra-base hits in the series sweep at Texas A&M. Humes had a double, her first career triple and a home run in the series. She scored in the first and third games of the series, with an RBI in both of the first two games. In the circle, Humes won all three games for Kentucky with a 0.89 ERA in 15.2 innings of work and 20 strikeouts.
SportsHerald-Times

Softball: McBride tosses no-hitter as Rams top Crawford County, 2-1

PAOLI — Paoli’s softball team had been mired in one of the worst stretches in recent program history entering Tuesday’s matchup with Crawford County. The Rams had lost six games in a row through the second half of April, then a seventh against Scottsburg on the first day of May, 21-3 — a deficit tied for the worst in the program’s last decade, at least.
Wisconsin SportsWatertown Daily Times

Softball: Goslings edge Silver Eagles 12-11

COTTAGE GROVE — Freshman catcher Drew Hinrichs hit a grand slam as part of a six-run second inning as the Watertown softball team staved off host Monona Grove 12-11 in a Badger South game on Tuesday. The Goslings (2-1 overall and Badger South) led 9-1 after two innings, but the...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Cape-Atlantic League softball rankings for May 12

Following are the rankings for the Cape-Atlantic League through May 12. New rankings appear on Wednesdays. 1-St. Joseph (Hamm.) (18-0) 2-Hammonton (9-0) 3-Egg Harbor (10-3) 4-Millville (8-0) 5-Cedar Creek (9-3) 6-Ocean City (8-3) 7-OLMA (8-2) 8-Mainland (5-7) 9-Buena (7-4) 10-Vineland (6-7) Bill Evans can be reached at bevans@njadvancemedia.com. Thank you...
High SchoolFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lathrop girls down Monroe 3-0 on Lady Rams’ senior night

While it was surely enjoyable for Monroe Catholic to be able to celebrate their senior girls on Wednesday night, it was surely more enjoyable for the Lathrop Lady Malemutes to collect a win. After 38 scoreless minutes, the Lady Malemutes got the first goal of the day on the board...
Sportskmaland.com

Martin Blog (5/12): 2021 Corner Conference Softball Preview

(KMAland) -- The season is inching closer and closer, and we’ve still got plenty of conferences to preview. Let’s take a run at the Corner Conference in softball today…. Last year’s league was sort of up for grabs, and it appears they only played a five-game regular season conference schedule (if VarsityBound is correct). They also had their usual conference tournament, and Griswold reigned supreme with a 3-0 win over Stanton in the final. The standings from VarsityBound:
SportsHerald-Times

Seymour softball overpowers South, 12-3

SEYMOUR — The first time through the order was no problem for Bloomington South's Jessica Young, the second, Seymour cut loose with eight runs in one inning as the Owls buried the Panthers, 12-3 in softball on Thursday. South (7-10) had runners in scoring position in each of the first...
Hawaii SportsWest Hawaii Today

Pahoa outslugs Ka’u softball 18-12

Frank Degele’s young Pahoa softball team had given him everything he wanted since returning to the field. “They hustle, they come to practice and they practice hard,” Degele said. “They try their best.”. It’s a winning formula. Kaeley-Mae Kalawe hit a three-run triple and drove in five runs Tuesday and...
Sportskroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE SOFTBALL SWEPT BY ROSEAU RAMS

GAME ONE – — In the first inning, Kenze Epema reached base on an error to give the Pirates their first baserunner. Amber Cymbaluk and Jenna Coauette hit back-to-back singles to load the bases with one out. Emily Bowman got two runs in on a groundout to give the Pirates an early 2-0 lead.
Connecticut SportsRecord-Journal

SOFTBALL: Trojans are game, but Rams remain unbeaten

CHESHIRE — The Cheshire softball team continued its undefeated season Wednesday, defeating Lyman Hall 5-3 in a SCC crossover game at home. Just a day after their 3-0 victory in East Haven, the 14-0 Rams came back home and used a four-run fifth inning that would prove enough to win the game against a Trojans’ squad that mounted a much stronger effort than when these two teams met in Wallingford just over two weeks ago.
Minnesota SportsSentinel

Fairmont outslugs MCW in 13-12 softball clash

FAIRMONT — “What a rollercoaster ride,” Fairmont head coach Cory Hainy said in reference to his Cardinals’ 13-12 comeback softball victory over the Martin County West Mavericks on Tuesday at Cardinal Park. “They (the Mavericks) had their turn in the top of the seventh, and more importantly, we had our...
Minnesota Sportshometownsource.com

Softball: Ponies stretch winning streak to 12

NEW BRIGHTON — Making just her second start of the season, junior pitcher Keira Murphy was effective throughout while allowing just three hits in Stillwater’s 12-1 Suburban East Conference softball victory over the Knights on Wednesday, May 5 at Irondale High School. Murphy had plenty of offensive support as the...
Sportsfarmingdalesports.com

Rams Earn #1 Seed; Will Host Skyline Conference Softball Championship

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State has earned the #1 seed for the upcoming Skyline Conference Softball Championship after closing out the regular season with a 15-2 record in conference play. FSC will host the four-team, double-elimination tournament from Friday, May 14th to Sunday May, 16th. The top-seeded Rams will open...
Washington Sportsutahutes.com

Softball Doubleheader Goes to No. 5 Washington

SEATTLE – Leading fifth-ranked Washington 3-0 entering the fifth inning, the Utah softball team looked to apply the lessons learned throughout the season, but could not string together quality at-bats in their second and third trips through the lineup and ultimately allowed the Huskies' offense to take over, falling 6-4 in the first game of a doubleheader that turned into a sweep for host Washington on Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium.