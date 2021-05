In this video, we reveal the 5 best ways we use deals to save money on food. Pete’s a pretty frugal guy when it comes to eating. He’s constantly on the lookout for deals to maximize his ability to eat well and healthy. Because of this, we thought it would be great for him to share how he uses deals to save money on food. These are his 5 tricks to find the best deals on grocery shopping and dining, including an occasional 50% off ANY restaurant.