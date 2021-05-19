newsbreak-logo
St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network names new leader

By Nathan Rubbelke
bizjournals
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network (ITEN), now part of Lindenwood University, has named a new leader. Lindenwood said Wednesday that Quentin Ortega has been named director of ITEN. He replaces Mary Louise Helbig, who had led the entrepreneur support organization since 2017. In his new role, Ortega will manage ITEN and The Duree Center for Entrepreneurship at Lindenwood. Both are a part of the university’s Robert W. Plaster School of Business & Entrepreneurship.

www.bizjournals.com
