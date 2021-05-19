St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network names new leader
The St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network (ITEN), now part of Lindenwood University, has named a new leader. Lindenwood said Wednesday that Quentin Ortega has been named director of ITEN. He replaces Mary Louise Helbig, who had led the entrepreneur support organization since 2017. In his new role, Ortega will manage ITEN and The Duree Center for Entrepreneurship at Lindenwood. Both are a part of the university’s Robert W. Plaster School of Business & Entrepreneurship.www.bizjournals.com