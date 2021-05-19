St. Louis IT Entrepreneur Network names new leader

You might know St. Louis as the Gateway to the West, but don’t think of it as a waypoint to elsewhere. The city that’s home to the iconic Arch – one of the nation’s greatest collections of health care and education institutions and a rich mix of culture and history – is also at the forefront of some of the most innovative marketplaces in the country. From geospatial technologies spurred by a multi-billion-dollar National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to innovations in food and agriculture to the growing clusters of innovation districts spreading throughout the city, St. Louis is a region that embraces its past but with its eye on the future.